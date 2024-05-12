Counting Cards: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend’s action?
Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens
Tommy Makinson – St Helens – red card – late tackle
Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers – red card – dangerous throw
Huddersfield Giants 6-48 Wigan Warriors
Liam Byrne – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle
London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC
Jordan Lane – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.