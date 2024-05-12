Counting Cards: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend’s action?

Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens

Tommy Makinson – St Helens – red card – late tackle

Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers – red card – dangerous throw

Huddersfield Giants 6-48 Wigan Warriors

Liam Byrne – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle

London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC

Jordan Lane – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle

