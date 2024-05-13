Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors dominate

WHO made League Express‘ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Was in red hot form for Saints in their thrashing of Castleford on Friday night.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Josh Thewlis is developing into a real star winger for Warrington and he was brilliant in the win over Hull KR.

3. Toby King – Warrington Wolves

Toby King was instrumental in Warrington’s win over Hull KR.

4. Konrad Hurrell – St Helens

The man mountain Konrad Hurrell took Castleford to the cleaners in an impressive performance.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Registered his 300th career try in the drubbing of Salford in sensational fashion.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Bevan French tore Huddersfield apart on numerous occasions on Saturday afternoon.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

An accomplished performance from Lachlan Lam in the thrashing of Salford.

8. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Julian Bousquet was brilliant against Leeds with some massive runs in the win over Leeds.

9. Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards

Showed just why Leigh brought him to the club with an impressive display at hooker on Friday night.

10. Lewis Bienek – London Broncos

Lewis Bienek stood up against a big Hull FC pack to put in a great performance on his return from injury.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba’s stock continues to rise and he was tremendous in the win against Huddersfield.

12. Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons

Tariq Sims has been a fantastic signing for Catalans and he was great again against Leeds.

13. Jordy Crowther – Warrington Wolves

Rarely gets the plaudits, but Jordy Crowther was tremendous for Warrington and ran his blood to water against Hull KR.

Substitutes

14. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Notched a hat-trick in the thrashing of Huddersfield.

15. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons

Enjoyed a tremendous performance against Leeds on Saturday.

16. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos

The real livewire enjoyed himself against Hull FC with a number of great touches.

17. Noah Stephens – St Helens

Noah Stephens made his debut for St Helens against Castleford and slotted in seamlessly with a number of bullocking runs.

