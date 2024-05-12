Injury Corner: Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC and London Broncos suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?
Warrington Wolves 18-8 Hull KR
Elliot Minchella (groin) – Hull KR
Sam Luckley (hand) – Hull KR
Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens
Alex Mellor (head) – Castleford Tigers
Tex Hoy (head) – Castleford Tigers
Jacob Miller (ankle) – Castleford Tigers
Jake Wingfield (shoulder) – St Helens
Leigh Leopards 40-12 Salford Red Devils
Louis Brogan (ankle) – Leigh Leopards
London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC
Will Lovell (head) – London Broncos
Danny Houghton (head) – Hull FC
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.