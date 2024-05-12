Injury Corner: Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC and London Broncos suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Warrington Wolves 18-8 Hull KR

Elliot Minchella (groin) – Hull KR

Sam Luckley (hand) – Hull KR

Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens

Alex Mellor (head) – Castleford Tigers

Tex Hoy (head) – Castleford Tigers

Jacob Miller (ankle) – Castleford Tigers

Jake Wingfield (shoulder) – St Helens

Leigh Leopards 40-12 Salford Red Devils

Louis Brogan (ankle) – Leigh Leopards

London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC

Will Lovell (head) – London Broncos

Danny Houghton (head) – Hull FC

