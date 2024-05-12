Injury Corner: Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC and London Broncos suffer concerning blows

   12/05/2024

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Warrington Wolves 18-8 Hull KR
Elliot Minchella (groin) – Hull KR
Sam Luckley (hand) – Hull KR

Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens
Alex Mellor (head) – Castleford Tigers
Tex Hoy (head) – Castleford Tigers
Jacob Miller (ankle) – Castleford Tigers
Jake Wingfield (shoulder) – St Helens

Leigh Leopards 40-12 Salford Red Devils
Louis Brogan (ankle) – Leigh Leopards

London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC
Will Lovell (head) – London Broncos
Danny Houghton (head) – Hull FC

