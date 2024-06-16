Counting Cards: Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait?
Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – professional foul
Andre Savelio – Huddersfield Giants – red card – dangerous play
Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors
Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – high tackle
Hull FC 18-10 Leeds Rhinos
Tom Briscoe – Hull FC – yellow card – professional foul
