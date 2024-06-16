Counting Cards: Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers face nervy disciplinary wait

   16/06/2024

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait?

Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – professional foul
Andre Savelio – Huddersfield Giants – red card – dangerous play

Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors
Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – high tackle

Hull FC 18-10 Leeds Rhinos
Tom Briscoe – Hull FC – yellow card – professional foul

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast