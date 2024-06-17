Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and Hull FC dominate

WHO made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Proved to be the difference once more in a Wigan game.
2. Lewis Martin – Hull FC
Lewis Martin was brilliant for Hull in their morale-boosting win over Leeds.
3. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards
Was excellent in the centres for Leigh against Catalans.
4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Caused Huddersfield problems all night on Friday.
5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR
Ryan Hall broke Danny McGuire’s all-time Super League try-scoring record in the win over Huddersfield.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Tyrone May was superb for Hull KR in their demolition of Huddersfield.
7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Controlled the game against Warrington
8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards
Once more led the way for Leigh in their big win over Catalans.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Registered a hat-trick in emphatic fashion against London.
10. Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers
Likewise to Cain Robb, Sylvester Namo was impressive against Wigan with some bulldozing runs.
11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils
Another impressive performance from Sam Stone in the win over Warrington.
12. Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards
Looked back to his best against Catalans.
13. James Bell – St Helens
Yet another magnificent performance by James Bell in the demolition of London.
Substitutes
14. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Registered a try for Salford, but was impressive coming out of back play against Warrington.
15. Jake Trueman – Hull FC
Proved highly effective against a lacklustre Leeds side.
16. Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers
Was excellent in defeat against Wigan.
17. Denive Balmforth – Hull FC
Changed the game for Hull when he came off the bench.
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.