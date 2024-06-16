Injury Corner: Hull KR, St Helens Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants suffer concerning blows

   16/06/2024

Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants – head

Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors
Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors – head

Joe Batchelor – Hull KR – hamstring

London Broncos 6-52 St Helens
Tommy Makinson – St Helens – foot

