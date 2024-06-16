Injury Corner: Hull KR, St Helens Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League clubs suffered concerning blows?
Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Luke Yates – Huddersfield Giants – head
Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors
Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors – head
Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Joe Batchelor – Hull KR – hamstring
London Broncos 6-52 St Helens
Tommy Makinson – St Helens – foot
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.