Craig Lingard explains Castleford Tigers’ loss to Huddersfield Giants, why Paul McShane and George Lawler didn’t play and why it took so long to start playing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 20-12 to the Huddersfield Giants in the last game of the Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

The Tigers were 18-0 down at one point before mounting a late comeback but that proved to be too late.

For Castleford head coach Craig Lingard, it was disappointing to say the least: “I’m disappointed and frustrated. It took us about 55 minutes to get into the game and it worked when we did what we set out to do.

“We carried with enthusiasm and defended hard like we said we were going to do. I think there were 11 sets to three at the start of the game.

“You can’t start a game like that and leave it until 18-0 down. We said this game wasn’t about the classy plays but it was about the basics and doing it with intensity and enthusiasm.

“Whichever team did that would win and Huddersfield did it.”

So why did it take Castleford so long to get into the groove?

“Nothing I can put my finger on. We prepped all week but I just think that Huddersfield executed their game plan better than what we did.

“We got rattled early on, we needed to be direct and generate a quick play the ball but we didn’t do that. We tried to go around them.”

Lingard also explained why Paul McShane and George Lawler didn’t play.

“Paul McShane was close until yesterday at 4pm. He had trained all week but the team run, he felt it wasn’t quite right.

“He had a little bit of indecision in his own mind and he needed to be right in his own head. He didn’t want to let anyone down.

“George Lawler is ruled out with a late fitness test.”

Lingard also had no qualms about Fenton Rogers’ high tackle on Sylvester Namo which many thought should have been red instead of yellow.

“I think some interpretations differ week to week. It’s not 100 per cent consistent but I won’t put that down to us losing the game.

“I’m not going to moan about that.”

