Counting Cards: St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

Which Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following yellow or red cards?

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils

Elliot Wallis – Huddersfield Giants – headbutt – red card

Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils – high tackle – yellow card

Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils – obstruction – yellow card

Hull KR vs St Helens

Morgan Knowles – St Helens – high tackle – yellow card

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast