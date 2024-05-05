Counting Cards: St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

Which Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following yellow or red cards?
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils
Elliot Wallis – Huddersfield Giants – headbutt – red card
Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils – high tackle – yellow card
Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils – obstruction – yellow card
Hull KR vs St Helens
Morgan Knowles – St Helens – high tackle – yellow card
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.