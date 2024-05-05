Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

Which Super League sides suffered concerning blows over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons

Paul Seguier (leg) – Catalans Dragons

Benjamin Garcia (concussion) – Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos

Riley Lumb (hamstring) – Leeds Rhinos

Brodie Croft (groin) – Leeds Rhinos

Jacob Jones (head) – London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks (knee) – Salford Red Devils

Joe Mellor (hand) – Salford Red Devils

Hull KR vs St Helens

Oliver Gildart (withdrawn before the game) – Hull KR

Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers

Sam Hall (concussion) – Castleford Tigers

Sam Wood (thumb) – Castleford Tigers

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast