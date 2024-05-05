Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

Which Super League sides suffered concerning blows over the weekend?
Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons
Paul Seguier (leg) – Catalans Dragons
Benjamin Garcia (concussion) – Catalans Dragons
Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos
Riley Lumb (hamstring) – Leeds Rhinos
Brodie Croft (groin) – Leeds Rhinos
Jacob Jones (head) – London Broncos
Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils
Joe Shorrocks (knee) – Salford Red Devils
Joe Mellor (hand) – Salford Red Devils
Hull KR vs St Helens
Oliver Gildart (withdrawn before the game) – Hull KR
Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers
Sam Hall (concussion) – Castleford Tigers
Sam Wood (thumb) – Castleford Tigers
