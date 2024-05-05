Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

   05/05/2024

Which Super League sides suffered concerning blows over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons
Paul Seguier (leg) – Catalans Dragons
Benjamin Garcia (concussion) – Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos
Riley Lumb (hamstring) – Leeds Rhinos
Brodie Croft (groin) – Leeds Rhinos
Jacob Jones (head) – London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils
Joe Shorrocks (knee) – Salford Red Devils
Joe Mellor (hand) – Salford Red Devils

Hull KR vs St Helens
Oliver Gildart (withdrawn before the game) – Hull KR

Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers
Sam Hall (concussion) – Castleford Tigers
Sam Wood (thumb) – Castleford Tigers

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast