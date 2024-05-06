Salford Red Devils star Oliver Partington reportedly set to join rival Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Oliver Partington is reportedly set to join a rival Super League club.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has claimed that the loose forward will be a Catalans Dragons player from 2025 and beyond.

Partington, who is still only 25 years of age, has become one of Super League’s most consistent back-rowers since debuting for the Wigan Warriors back in 2018.

At Wigan, Partington made 92 appearances, scoring five tries before moving on to pastures new at Salford.

The 25-year-old has since made over 20 appearances for the Red Devils, becoming one of Paul Rowley’s most consistent performers.

However, it appears as though his time at the Salford Community Stadium is coming to an end with L’Independant confirming a transfer merry-go-round at Catalans.

The likes of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken (both Wakefield Trinity) and Tom Davies (Hull KR) are expected to leave the Stade Gilbert Brutus whilst St Helens winger Tommy Makinson is set to join Steve McNamara’s side.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast