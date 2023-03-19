Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and St Helens dominate

THAT’S another round of Super League completed and how good was that?!

Things kicked off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers took on the Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle hoping for their first win of the Super League season. And they did just that with a deserved 14-8 triumph over Rohan Smith’s men as Andy Last gave his permanent job hopes at Castleford a boost.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three games, with St Helens and Hull FC doing battle live on Sky Sports. Following a nip and tuck affair, Saints eventually made sure of the two points with a last-minute try to stop a two-game losing run with a 20-12 victory.

Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run halted by the Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Matt Peet’s men running out 14-12 winners following yet another close battle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves hosted the Leigh Leopards who went into that fixture on the back of two successive wins. However, Daryl Powell’s men look like a different animal in 2023 and the Wolves secured their fifth win in as many games with a 38-20 triumph.

Catalans Dragons hosted Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with Steve McNamara’s men continuing their unbeaten start to the season with a 26-12 win.

But, who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Yet another big performance from Warrington’s diminutive fullback Matt Dufty against Leigh as he continues to be a thorn in Super League teams’ sides.

2. Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers

A two-try haul – which should have been three – from Bureta Faraimo impressed the Tigers’ fans, but it was his defensive shift which ensures his place in this list. The blockbusting winger made a number of important reads in the win over Leeds, whilst his big hit on Harry Newman got The Jungle roaring.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Against his former club, Jake Wardle impressed for Wigan in their nailbiting win over Huddersfield on Friday night.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

A second-half eight-minute hat-trick against Leigh guarantees Matty Ashton’s place on this list. But, his overall work ethic for Warrington is something which head coach Daryl Powell will be very pleased with.

7. Lewis Dodd – St Helens

Talk about a mature head on young shoulders from halfback Lewis Dodd. A future England captain, Dodd was fantastic for Saints against Hull FC on Friday night.

8. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Another big performance from Julian Bousquet in the heart of the Catalans pack as the Dragons demolished Hull KR on Saturday night.

9. Paul McShane – Castleford Tigers

Paul McShane looked back to his best for Castleford on Thursday night, delivering some important runs out of dummy-half and controlling the game to ensure the Tigers prospered over Leeds.

10. Liam Byrne – Wigan Warriors

Included in the Wigan side after a number of weeks out, Liam Byrne put in a massive shift in the pack against Huddersfield.

11. Adam Milner – Castleford Tigers

Probably his best game in a number of years for Castleford on Thursday night as Adam Milner showed just why he was favoured over Kenny Edwards in the back-row.

12. James Bell – St Helens

James Bell continues to improve for St Helens with each game and the second-rower enjoyed some big minutes against Hull on Friday night.

13. Brad Fash – Hull FC

The Mullet Man is one of Hull’s better performers each week and Friday’s loss against Saints was no different from Brad Fash.

Substitutes

14. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

We are running out of superlatives to describe Bevan French and he put in another two-try display in the win over Huddersfield on Friday night.

15. Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers

Seemed to roll back the years with one of his best performances in a while for Castleford on Thursday night with Liam Watts producing some mammoth runs and big efforts in defence off the bench.

16. Seb Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

An incredible performance from Seb Ikahihifo off the bench for Huddersfield in their loss against Wigan with a quick play-the-ball at almost every tackle.

17. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

Another week, another Tom Johnstone hat-trick as Catalans proved too strong for Hull KR on Saturday night.