Counting Cards: Wigan Warriors and Hull FC face nervy disciplinary wait

Which Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait after round five?
Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors
Harry Smith (tackle off the ball) – Wigan Warriors – yellow card
Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards
Franklin Pele (late tackle) – Hull FC – yellow card
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.