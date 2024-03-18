Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Leigh, St Helens, Catalans, Hull KR and Wigan included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after round five of Super League.
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Was in brilliant form yet again to help defeat Leeds.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Stepped up on the wing at London.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Was moved into the centres against Huddersfield where he thrived.
4. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards
Destroyed Hull on the left.
5. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons
Was in irrepressible form against Castleford.
6. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards
Enjoyed himself in the thrashing of Hull.
7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
A brilliant performance from Marc Sneyd in Salford’s loss to Wigan with the halfback controlling the game for most parts.
8. Mike McMeeken – Catalans Dragons
Proved far too strong for the Castleford pack.
9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors
Brad O’Neill was instrumental for Wigan in their late win over Salford on Thursday.
10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors
This man just keeps getting better and better for Wigan and he put in a big performance against Salford.
11. Oliver Holmes – Leigh Leopards
Scored twice on his return for Leigh.
12. Adam Holroyd – Warrington Wolves
Scored twice and looked a constant threat all afternoon.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Another big performance from the captain.
Substitutes
14. Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons
Was a threat all afternoon.
15. Jon Bennison – St Helens
Stepped up well in the absence of their other first-choice winger Tommy Makinson.
16. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Another accomplished display from Jez Litten.
17. Ben McNamara – Leigh Leopards
Enjoyed a stellar debut against his former side Hull FC.
