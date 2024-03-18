Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Leigh, St Helens, Catalans, Hull KR and Wigan included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after round five of Super League.

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Was in brilliant form yet again to help defeat Leeds.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Stepped up on the wing at London.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Was moved into the centres against Huddersfield where he thrived.

4. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards

Destroyed Hull on the left.

5. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

Was in irrepressible form against Castleford.

6. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards

Enjoyed himself in the thrashing of Hull.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

A brilliant performance from Marc Sneyd in Salford’s loss to Wigan with the halfback controlling the game for most parts.

8. Mike McMeeken – Catalans Dragons

Proved far too strong for the Castleford pack.

9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Brad O’Neill was instrumental for Wigan in their late win over Salford on Thursday.

10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

This man just keeps getting better and better for Wigan and he put in a big performance against Salford.

11. Oliver Holmes – Leigh Leopards

Scored twice on his return for Leigh.

12. Adam Holroyd – Warrington Wolves

Scored twice and looked a constant threat all afternoon.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Another big performance from the captain.

Substitutes

14. Matt Ikuvalu – Catalans Dragons

Was a threat all afternoon.

15. Jon Bennison – St Helens

Stepped up well in the absence of their other first-choice winger Tommy Makinson.

16. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Another accomplished display from Jez Litten.

17. Ben McNamara – Leigh Leopards

Enjoyed a stellar debut against his former side Hull FC.

