Super League Round Five Attendances: Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC reach five figures

HERE were the attendance figures for every Super League round five game.

Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors

6,087 at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

15,284 at AMT Headingley Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR

5,428 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards

10,227 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers

8,159 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

London Broncos vs Warrington Wolves

3,324 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

