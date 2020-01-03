Coventry sign new agreement for Butts Park Arena

Coventry Bears have secured their home for the next three years after signing a new contract to play at Butts Park Arena.

The facility boasts a new artificial surface after investment from Coventry Rugby, with that development forcing the Bears to relocate midway through last season.

But they have returned and will now play their home matches at the ground until the end of 2022.

“We’re delighted that Coventry Bears has agreed a three-year tenancy to continue their commitment to play their matches in the heart of the city,” said Coventry Rugby’s Managing Director, Nick Johnston.

“Butts Park is expanding all the time as a hub for sport, health and well-being and is now the city centre’s home for rugby union, rugby league and football, as well as the other sports such as American Football which have been played on the new pitch. Having the Bears return is another piece in the jigsaw that is coming together and will reinforce the venue’s place in the city’s community.

“Hopefully the surface can give the Bears the platform they need to climb up the National League One table.”