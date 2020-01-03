Bradford respond to OURLeague complaints

Bradford Bulls have responded to fans complaining about games that have been moved for TV coverage.

The Bulls have announced three re-arranged kick-offs in 2020, with their games at home to Sheffield and Leigh, along with a trip to Batley, being moved to 6:15PM kick-offs on a Sunday as part of OURLeague’s coverage of the 2020 campaign.

The RFL are set to stream numerous games this season, with many Championship games set to be rearranged to be shown at the later kick-off time that proved successful on Sky Sports in last year’s play-off series.

But some fans have reacted negatively to the news, with the later kick-off times an inconvenience.

In a statement, the Bulls said: “At the last Championship Clubs meeting, the RFL discussed with clubs the issue that the sport as a whole needs as big a TV presence as possible and that this will be enhanced through the OurLeague platform.

“The clubs agreed that the RFL would choose which fixtures would feature whilst clubs were made aware that some may feature more than others. The clubs agreed unanimously it is essential to have that TV presence.

“It was always going to be a lottery as to which clubs were covered and as a club we appreciate a 6:15pm kick off is not ideal for some. At the same time we feel it is important to be publicising the game and to try raise the Bulls’ profile.

“The more people that join OURLeague, the more funding the club gets from central resources so it is essential we are increasing our TV presence so ahead of the 2020 season.”