Hull FC new boy set for debut against Halifax

Joe Cator is set to make his Hull FC debut in the club’s pre-season friendly with Halifax.

The forward has been named in the club’s 23-man squad for the trip to The Shay following his move from Leigh Centurions.

He’s joined by the likes of Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly and Ratu Naulago in the Black and Whites squad for the game on Sunday.

Matty Dawson-Jones is set for his first game since suffering an ACL injury.

Hull FC squad: Bienek, Brown, Buchanan, Cator, Dawson-Jones, Fash, Goulding, Graham, Griffin, Harris, Hookem, Johnstone, Kelly, Lane, Matongo, McNamara, Myers, Naulago, Patterson-Lund, Sanderson, Savelio, Scott, Wynne.