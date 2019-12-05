Craig Huby confirms retirement

Craig Huby has retired, aged 33.

In a post on Twitter, the former Castleford, Huddersfield and Wakefield forward confirmed that a shoulder injury had forced him to hang up the boots for good following doctors recommendation

Huby made almost 300 career appearances, spending 12 seasons at Castleford at the start of his career.

“Well, the time has come to end my rugby career,” he said.

“After taking the specialists advice on my shoulder injury I won’t be playing any more.”