York take Hull KR youngster on trial

York City Knights have handed a trial to Hull Kingston Rovers youngster Harry Bardle.

The prop, 19, made his Super League debut for the Robins last year, making two appearances by the end of the season.

Bardle was released at the end of the season but has been given a chance to earn a contract with James Ford’s side next season.

“Harry is a promising young front-rower who has already had a taste of Super League,” Ford said.

“We have given him an opportunity to impress whilst both parties have a closer look to ensure they have the best chance of making the correct decision.

“Harry has settled in well and is displaying a positive approach to his development. As with any player attitude, coach-ability and commitment are key, and I’m looking forward to seeing him stake his claim for a contract.”