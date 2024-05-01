Craig Lingard addresses speculation linking Castleford Tigers forward with Super League rival

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has addressed speculation linking forward Brad Martin with Leigh Leopards.

During the week, with a flurry of activity taking place in the transfer and loan markets, Martin was reportedly the subject of interest from the Leopards.

Lingard, however, has heard nothing about speculation that has seen the Leopards reportedly try to talk to Brad Martin, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

“I’ve not been party to those conversations and if anybody has at the club I’m not sure. That’s a new one on me,” Lingard said in his pre-match press conference.

With a number of new signings coming through the doors in Tex Hoy, Louis Senior, Corey Hall and Sam Eseh, two previous Castleford recruits – Daniel Hindmarsh and Samy Kibula – will be going to Championship sides for game time this weekend.

“At the moment we have sent Dan Hindmarsh to Whitehaven and Samy Kibula will be at Batley this week.

“We have had a few conversations with teams but we don’t want to leave ourselves too short.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast