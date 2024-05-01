Dewsbury Rams boss Dale Ferguson resigns as head coach

DALE FERGUSON has resigned from his position as head coach of Dewsbury Rams.

Ferguson was only appointed to the position on a permanent basis ahead of the 2023 Championship season following the departure of former boss Liam Finn.

However, the ex-Scotland international has decided to resign as head coach to go back onto the playing field.

Ferguson said: “I’d just to thank the players and the fans for their support, this hasn’t been an easy decision for me to make but at the moment I feel I can help more on the field as a player.”

Assistant coach Paul March has been promoted to the role of head coach until then of the season.

March said” “Firstly, I’d like to thank Fergie for bringing me into the club, I’m proud to take over my home town club which has a lot of history.

“It’s my job to build a team on the field that gives 100% every week and play the game in a way that entertains the supporters, it’s a big challenge but one I’m ready for, starting on this Saturday against Toulouse.”

Conor Turner will remain in his role as assistant coach.

