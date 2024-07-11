Craig Lingard explains Castleford Tigers’ improved form and travel issue for London Broncos clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that a mid-season review with a number of home truths being said has helped the club improve its form in the last three games.

The Tigers have narrowly lost to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, before shocking the rest of Super League with an 8-6 win over St Helens last weekend.

Lingard believes that change takes time, but that an honest mid-season review has helped the players and staff no end.

“It takes a lot of time for change. I think sometimes when you see the results of the messages given, it helps instil the messages and belief a little bit more,” Lingard said.

“We had that mid-season review where we fed back to the players and they fed back to us where we needed to be better and defence was included.

“We have built our game around the defensive side of things. We have conceded 29 points against the top three sides.”

For the first time in months, the Tigers go into this weekend’s fixture as favourites as they prepare to take on London Broncos.

Of course, tomorrow’s game will see Castleford travel to Ebbsfleet, Kent. But Lingard knows there will be no excuses.

“We are happy to play it as we find it, it’s a football field so we know what the dimensions are going to be.

“It will be very similar to Wimbledon if they had played there.”

With the M25 motorway being closed on the way back, the Tigers will have to divert on their way home, but Lingard doesn’t care if they return with two points.

“We know about that anyway, we have spoken to the players so we can’t have any excuses.

“We can’t be shocked about how long the day will be and what the travel will be like so they need to get themselves in the right mood for the long journey down.

“I couldn’t care less if it takes three days to come back if we win the game.”

