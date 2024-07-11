“We don’t get any good news out of them” – Ex-Super League star Sam Tomkins lays into Huddersfield Giants following Jake Connor events

SKY SPORTS pundit Sam Tomkins has laid into Huddersfield Giants for the lack of “good news stories” coming out of the Super League club.

Tomkins, who was a pundit live on Sky Sports for Huddersfield’s visit to Warrington Wolves on Friday night, took aim at the Jake Connor incident at the Giants in which the club made the maverick available for a loan deal last month.

Connor had been in and out of the Huddersfield side due to form, with Olly Russell, Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune all favoured to take the playmaker spots in front of him.

However, the former Hull FC man played at fullback for the Giants in their fixture against Warrington, but it wasn’t enough to stop Tomkins having a pop.

Tomkins said: “We don’t get any good news out of Huddersfield, do we really?”

“We are talking about Jake Connor, one of the most skilful players in the league, talking about getting him to go out on loan.

“He is well paid with 18 months left on his contract and we are talking about someone of that calibre leaving the club.

“We just don’t get many good news stories out of them.”

Maybe things will change at the Giants with Ian Watson having been stood down by the club earlier today.

