Luke Robinson gives verdict on Super League Magic Weekend as he reflects on win over Castleford Tigers

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS ran out 20-12 winners against the Castleford Tigers in the last game of the Magic Weekend.

The Giants ran into an 18-0 lead before the Tigers mounted a late comeback but that proved to be too little, too late.

For Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson, he wants to see a full 80-minute performance: “Winning is habitual and so is losing. We have been on the wrong end for quite a while so to get a win is good.

“We started the game last week poorly and finished strong. This time we started brilliantly and then started the second-half badly, we need to learn to put a full 80 minutes together.”

Robinson has called on his players to try and wrestle back momentum after the Tigers almost launched a stellar comeback.

“I was a little bit worried, momentum is a strange thing in sport. You have to find ways and means to gain the momentum back.

“I used to pretend I had a bad hamstring and I stopped the game for two minutes! With the green card now you can’t do that.

“It’s about educating our spine players about manipulating the momentum.”

For Robinson himself, he is a big fan of the Super League Magic Weekend.

“I love Magic Weekend, I know there are some people that don’t like it but I love it.

“I actually love taking it to different places. My family loved Newcastle and Cardiff, we should take it to places where we can expand the game and where people haven’t experienced it too much.

“The concept you can have 12 sets of fans under one ceiling over a weekend and be hardly any trouble with fans intermingling I think the concept is brilliant.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast