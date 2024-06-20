Mike Ford joins the League Express Podcast

Oldham RLFC Managing Director Mike Ford joined the League Express Podcast this week to talk about the Oldham club, the wider game in Oldham, his playing career that included playing for Wigan in the famous 1985 Challenge Cup Final victory against Hull FC, his coaching career that began in Rugby League but continued in Union when he was appointed the assistant coach of Ireland.

He also talks about his son George, the England rugby union star, and the prospect of him one day playing for Oldham.

