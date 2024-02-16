Craig Lingard gives verdict on Hull FC red cards, Rowan Milnes injury and being a “huge admirer” of Castleford Tigers star

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has given his own verdict on the red cards handed to Hull FC pair Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao in last night’s ferocious Hull derby.

The Black and Whites eventually went down 22-0 at home to Hull KR, but Tony Smith’s men had two men sent off and one man sinbinned a fiery affair.

Ese’ese was sinbinned first, hitting a Hull KR player high before Pele was sent off just before half-time after swinging his arm at captain Elliot Minchella.

To make matters worse, Sao was then sent off for kneeing Matt Parcell in the head, who was himself sinbinned for foul play.

Lingard, however, believes that Pele’s red card would have been a red card over a decade ago.

“We all know now, there has been a lot of talking points about this in rugby league whether it’s players, fans or coaches. I think even the first sending off whether it’s this year, last year or ten years ago that would have been a red card,” Lingard said.

“Players know, we try to drill it into players as much as we possibly can but it is difficult to break the engrained habits that they have learned over their whole careers.

“It’s like the play-the-balls and markers where you’ve been able to step over the ball and that’s where we have had to drill that into the players.

“I’ve no doubt that a lot of games in the first four or five weeks, we will see sinbins or red cards and that’s something we have to adapt to and work towards throughout the season.

“We saw last night that Hull getting two players sent off can have a massive impact on the outcome of the game. We have a little say in our own destiny with our tackle technique and how we impact on our contact with opposition players.”

Concentrating on Castleford’s own squad injuries, Lingard revealed that Rowan Milnes could actually make the fixture against Salford Red Devils in a week’s time after dislocating his shoulder in the pre-season draw with London Broncos.

“At this moment he will be back in full training next week. He is 90% in training this week. He still has a little bit of contact to do this week to see the extent of his injury or the strength in his shoulder,” Lingard said.

“It was touch and go whether he would be included in the 21-man squad but it was a little bit too soon for him. Another week of proper rehab next week should give us an idea if he will available for Salford.”

Ahead of the Tigers’ first Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors tomorrow, Lingard has revealed his excitement about seeing his left edge in action, as well as hailing new recruit Luke Hooley.

“We are excited about that left edge of Sam Wood and Innes Senior. They are two players that haven’t cemented starting positions at previous clubs but I think that they have got huge potential. There is a lot of size there, they are athletic, strong and agile.

“I’m a massive admirer of Luke Hooley. I’ve worked with him for a number of years and I think he has got huge potential. He can be anything he wants to be.

“Every coach is different and relationship is different but I think it will help Luke that I have worked with him in the past. The confidence he gets now knowing that will get a run in the team will help.

“At Leeds maybe he thought he would have had to have an eight or nine out of ten performance to keep his shirt in the team. He’s not got that pressure on him at Castleford as yet.”

