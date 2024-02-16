Sky Sports pundits Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins blast Hull FC duo for actions against Hull KR

SKY SPORTS pundits Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins have blasted Hull FC pair Herman Ese’ese and Franklin Pele for their actions during the Black and Whites’ 22-0 loss to Hull KR last night.

Ese’ese was sinbinned in the 11th minute for a high shot, whilst Pele was red carded for a swinging arm on Rovers captain Elliot Minchella just before half-time.

Both Wilkin and Tomkins, however, feel that Ese’ese’s hit should have been a red card, with Tomkins saying: “For me, after everything I’ve read and seen, that’s a red card.

“That could have been shown as an example of what will happen in 2024. I don’t know why it’s not, and the more I watch it, the more I’m surprised it’s not.”

Meanwhile, Wilkin also agreed with a red card verdict, saying: “I applaud what the game is doing to protect players’ welfare.

“There’s a real focus on head contacts in 2024. The framework for me is simple. Was it forceful? Yes or no? And did he change direction? I don’t think there’s much mitigation.

“For me, on looking at pre-season, I think that’s lucky to be a yellow and not a red from what I’ve heard from the referees.”

Whilst the Sky Sports pair felt that Ese’ese should have had his marching orders, they slammed Pele for his action on Minchella.

“This is the red card, no matter if it’s 2024 or 1974,” Wilkin said. “It’s reckless, it’s a soft play and a mentally weak decision from a guy who is frustrated with his own performance.

“The speed of the game has got him. Hull KR have been defensively astute and collectively very good. He’s lashed out.”

Tomkins added: “He’s going to pick up a hefty ban as well. It’s not just tonight that affects him and his teammates. It’s a selfish play from him.

“It’s probably frustration because he hasn’t been great. They haven’t been great, and it’s just frustration. He wants to make an impact, but it’s just the wrong way to do it.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.