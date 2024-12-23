Craig Lingard lands his first signing as Sheffield Eagles boss

CRAIG LINGARD has made his first signing as head coach of Sheffield Eagles with the capture of Jack Bussey following his departure from Featherstone Rovers.

The 32-year-old links up with the Eagles for the 2025 season having spent the last six seasons in West Yorkshire with Featherstone.

Capable of playing in the second row or at loose forward, Bussey becomes the 26th player to commit their future to the South Yorkshire club for the upcoming season.

