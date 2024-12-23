Wakefield Trinity veteran Josh Griffin appointed to surprise coaching role

WAKEFIELD TRINITY veteran Josh Griffin will combine his role as a Super League player with that of a strength and conditioning coach of League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

Griffin, 34, is a seasoned veteran of Super League, having plied his trade in Europe’s top division for Wakefield, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull FC.

Whilst he hasn’t hung up his boots yet, Trinity have agreed that the second-rower can juggle his playing duties for Trinity in the Super League 2025 with his new coaching role at the Canes.

Midlands head coach Mark Dunning said: “I’d firstly like to put on record the thanks of myself and the club to our departing Strength & Conditioning coach who has set a solid base on which Josh can now build, and we all wish him well in his new role within the school he works.

“We’re very excited to welcome Josh and his family to the club and the Canes family. Josh will bring a wealth of experience from his long and quality career as a player as he starts his transition in to Strength & Conditioning Coaching. I’m looking forward to him being part of our staff team and playing a big part of pre-season.

“A big thanks go to everyone at Wakefield for allowing Josh to take up the opportunity alongside his playing career with them.”

