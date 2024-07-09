Craig Lingard makes admission on Castleford Tigers forward after failing to make an appearance for the Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard is not yet willing to hand new signing Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi his debut at The Jungle.

Hindmarsh-Takyi, who had been plying his trade with the Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup, joined Castleford back in early February this year.

However, the 25-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Tigers in Super League despite a mounting injury list and Lingard has revealed that Hindmarsh-Takyi is making steady progress towards being included after being included in the 21-man squad to take on St Helens tomorrow night.

The former London Broncos man, however, will not play tomorrow night despite his inclusion.

“He’s not in the 17-man squad at the minute, he’s behind the other middles,” Lingard said.

“He’s got to show us consistently – whether it’s in the reserves or out on dual-registration – that he is ready for that Super League level and he’s got to show us in training as well.

“We have seen a big improvement in him in terms of his intensity and application in training so he is working his way up there towards the 17, but he is behind the others at the minute.”

George Lawler is set to return for the Tigers after suffering a bleed on his brain earlier in the season, but the likes of Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt and Sam Hall are out with injury.

