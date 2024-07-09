Leigh Leopards’ Ed Chamberlain signs for Super League rival

HULL FC have announced the signing of Ed Chamberlain from Leigh Leopards for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The centre has signed a three-year deal with the Black and Whites, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

The 28 year old Ireland international, who enjoyed a brief loan spell with the club earlier this season, is returning to West Hull on a permanent basis.

Chamberlain, who was a Betfred Challenge Cup winner with the Leopards in 2023, has over 130 senior appearances under his belt since his senior debut in 2015, and adds further depth to FC’s options in the outside-backs.

Chamberlain becomes FC’s fifth recruit ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining fellow Leopards teammate Zak Hardaker who’s move to the club next season was confirmed on Monday, as well as powerhouse forward John Asiata, dangerous playmaker Jordan Abdull, and talented young hooker Amir Bourouh.

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “Having been with us briefly earlier this season, we were really impressed with Ed’s attitude and application – even though he was only with us for two games, he slotted in well and has been someone we’re keen to bring in on a permanent basis ever since.

“Centre is a position we’re keen to strengthen and add some further depth to in 2025, and he does that for us. He also brings some important versatility, which is always an added bonus in the modern game.

“Having played with him myself for Ireland, I know he’ll fit in well in our environment next season.”

