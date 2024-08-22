Craig Lingard makes Leeds United recruitment comparison as Castleford Tigers boss outlines positions to strengthen for Super League 2025

CRAIG LINGARD has compared to Castleford Tigers’ recruitment search to that of Leeds United in the English Football League.

United, who have just lost the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, are desperately searching for new players as the second tier of English football gets in full swing.

Castleford, likewise, are on the hunt for new players but Lingard admits that the knowledge they are keen for new blood is pushing agents and players to demand more.

“We are having loads of conversations, anyone who has been involved in anything recruitment wise knows it is difficult this time of season,” Lingard said.

“You are speaking to agents and players who are speaking to other people and the conversations are changing on a daily basis.

“The names we have been speaking to haven’t been disclosed in the media which shows we are going about it the right way.

“People might fear we aren’t doing anything but we are working every single day.

“We are a bit like Leeds United in the sense that everyone knows we are looking for players, so if agents or players come to us with ridiculous prices, we will just move on.”

So what positions does Lingard want to strengthen in particular?

“We are looking at middles, we’ve only got two senior halfbacks. We are looking at another halfback.

“We could potentially need a back-rower. There are one or two positions that might be impacted if a player stays or goes.

“That is constantly moving, each signing will be affected by another signing we will make but we have got a lot of irons in the fire.”

