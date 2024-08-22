Matt Peet believes Kaide Ellis was “very unfortunate” to cop a ban as Wigan Warriors boss not concerned with poor statistic

MATT PEET isn’t worried about Wigan Warriors leading the way for the amount bans handed out in Super League.

The Warriors, alongside Hull FC, have copped the highest number of suspensions during the 2024 season so far following Kaide Ellis’ one-match suspension.

Ellis was handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Head Contact following his side’s 20-0 win over St Helens at the Magic Weekend.

But Peet believes that Ellis was “very unfortunate” to be suspended for that incident as the Wigan boss touched upon his side’s discipline as a whole.

“If you hone in on that incident, what should I say to Kaide Ellis? I love the way he played the game and I thought he was very unfortunate,” Peet said.

“I would rather talk about how well he played. I thought it was an outstanding performance as captain. He combined skill with controlled aggression.

“I look at every one of those incidents in isolation. Certain ones I’ve not been happy with and I’ve referred to them.

“We have to be controlled but there haven’t been many this year where I have felt we haven’t been controlled or disappointed with the player’s action.

“You don’t want to see players missing games but it’s a fine line.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast