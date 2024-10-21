Former Warrington Wolves man John Bateman linked with new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves man John Bateman is being linked with a move away from Wests Tigers.

The 31-year-old still has two years left to run on his deal with Wests, but was outcast by head coach Benji Marshall towards the back end of the 2024 NRL season, opening the door for Warrington to swoop for the remainder of last season.

However, Bateman will return Down Under for 2025 – the only question is: to which club?

Australian publication Code Sports is reporting that the Manly Sea Eagles are considering a move for Bateman, who is still on UK shores ready for England’s two Test Series against Samoa.

Though such a move for the 31-year-old is still very much in its infancy, Code Sports has revealed, Wests are thought to be willing to let Bateman go if he can earn himself a new deal elsewhere.

The Tigers, however, would need to contribute to his $650,000 salary, with Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson issuing a warning to Bateman last week.

“We don’t want any player who doesn’t want to be at the club for the crocodile roll that lies ahead and that applies to every player including John Bateman,” Richardson previously told The Daily Telegraph.

“If he’s not comfortable with the club and the direction Benji is taking us, that is a decision for him.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast