Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson compares himself to Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins as he explains thrashing of Castleford Tigers

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS registered an emphatic 34-10 victory over a dreadful Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

The Giants led 22-0 at half-time and went on to register a further two tries in the second 40 minutes to round off the year with a positive result.

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson was pleased with the win, saying: “I thought we dominated from minute one. Our defensive attitude and the way they went about it was unbelievable.

“They struggled to get out of their own half, we put a lot of emphasis on our attitude and defence and I thought the boys were into it tonight.

“I would have liked to have put them to the sword but a lot of the errors were made from the lads that were leaving! So they wanted to put on a bit of a show.”

Robinson also hailed star man Tui Lolohea, who scored an incredible chip-and-chase try just before half-time to make it 22-0.

“He is an exceptional player, in 2022 he was up there with the Man of Steel almost. We know we have a really good player.

“When he is on form, he can be electric so we just need to put him in positions he can showcase that.”

For Robinson, it’s been a difficult number of weeks at the helm at the John Smith’s Stadium, with no assistant at the helm.

But, he could have an assistant coach in a week.

“The first thing I want to do is get my staff in order. I’ve been doing this now by myself for how many weeks.

“I’ve nearly decided on my assistant, it will be done in the next week or so.

“I coached the under 13s at Siddal and I’ve got two assistants, I’m by myself here. I feel like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins with everything going on.”

