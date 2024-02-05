Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC counting cost of pre-season fixtures

LEEDS RHINOS and Wigan Warriors will crossing their fingers following the weekend’s action, with both sides suffering injuries.

On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.

St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.

But, which Super League stars could be facing a race against time to be fit for the season openers in two weeks’ time?

Hull FC 0-40 Wigan Warriors

Brad Fash (Hull FC) – head

Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors) – collarbone

Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Hull KR

Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos) – head

David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos) – knee

Reiss Butterworth (Hull KR) – head

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.