Craig Lingard reveals desire to make two loanees permanent Castleford Tigers players after strong Super League 2024 showing

CRAIG LINGARD has revealed that he wants to see Innes Senior stay at Castleford Tigers “for a lot longer than this season.”

Senior, whose twin brother Louis has also joined the Tigers until the end of the 2024 Super League season from Hull KR, signed for Castleford on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants ahead of this year.

With Elliot Wallis going to the John Smith’s Stadium as part of the deal, Innes Senior has settled into life at The Jungle seamlessly, registering ten tries during the Super League campaign so far.

Senior went in for two more tries against London Broncos almost a fortnight ago in what turned out to be a 40-0 drubbing – and Lingard explained that he wants the winger to make Castleford his permanent home.

“Innes has needed that bit of love and feeling that he is wanted somewhere and he has got that,” Lingard said.

“He’s got that confidence that the left-wing position is his own and he has earned that right now.

“We want him to stay for a lot longer than this season, but it’s a really strong edge down there with Alex Mellor and Sam Wood who both have been playing well with Jacob Miller being decent down there too.

“That left edge has been strong all year.”

In last week’s pre-match press conference ahead of Castleford’s clash against St Helens, Lingard spoke of his desire to keep both Innes and Senior longer than their loan deals.

“Wee are talking about the Seniors. Innes is out of contract, Louis is still at Hull KR but hopefully we will get them next year.”

