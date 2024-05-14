Huddersfield Giants star Luke Yates gives latest on future following Warrington Wolves speculation

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Luke Yates has given the latest on his future following speculation linking the forward with a move to Warrington Wolves.

Yates is, of course, out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season and the loose-forward is a key player in the Huddersfield side.

However, the 29-year-old has refused to draw on the speculation, insisting that his future is in the hands of his manager.

“I’m letting my agent sort that out, I’m just focused on playing good footy,” Yates told League Express.

“I want to get through this week and focus on the semi-final this weekend. I am taking my future week by week.

“It’s not a distraction for me, personally I have been ok with it. I’m letting things play out as they do. I’m not really super involved in that at all. I’m just happy enough playing footy.”

Yates did admit that he likes playing at Huddersfield and has a good relationship with head coach Ian Watson.

“I like Huddersfield and I’ve had a great three years or so here. I’ve a great relationship with Watto and we will see how things pan out.”

