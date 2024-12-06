Craig Lingard reveals why he took Castleford Tigers job to start with, his only regret and if he has had any contact with Super League club

CRAIG LINGARD has revealed that he took the Castleford Tigers head coaching ahead of the 2024 Super League season even though he didn’t think “it was the right time” for him personally.

Lingard was axed by new owner Martin Jepson last month after just one season in charge in a decision that seemed to take a number of people by surprise.

The former Batley Bulldogs boss won seven league games from 27, but endured a difficult year in terms of having finances available to strengthen the squad at his disposal.

With the Tigers focusing the majority of their efforts on off-field projects in order to secure a Grade A under IMG’s new system, on-field matters suffered.

But Lingard enjoyed a great relationship with Castleford fans – and now he has opened up on his solitary year in charge.

“I really enjoyed it, I knew it would be difficult and I knew that when I got offered the job at the start,” Lingard said.

“I think the position where the club was off the field, I didn’t think it was the right time for me personally if I had a realistic choice.

“Potentially, other people didn’t take the job because the timing wasn’t right either based on where the club was.

“But I had to make that choice that if a new head coach does come in then they might have wanted their own staff.

“And if I didn’t take it, then the club might have thought ‘we offered him the role, he turned it down, why is he still here?’

“Ultimately, it came down to the fact that it wouldn’t be a great time: it would be difficult, but I might as well die on my sword and experience that full-time environment.”

So does Lingard have any regrets?

“Yeah, getting sacked! The three-year project I think is the right one and hopefully the club can take that one step further under the new coaching regime.

“Hopefully, after the three-year period, they will be challenging for the top six.

“It certainly is a job I really enjoyed. I took a lot out of it, learned a lot about myself and a lot about what I need to do in the future.”

So has Lingard had much contact with his former club?

“I’ve not had much contact with people from Castleford. They have moved on, I’ve moved on and I’ve had a few messages from players congratulating me on the move to Sheffield.

“I’ve got more important things to worry about and they’ve got more important things to worry about but there are no hard feelings from me.

“It was a professional decision. If there are any calls that need to be made about speaking to them for getting players then we will certainly have conversations.”