Ex-Salford Red Devils prop King Vuniyayawa finds new permanent club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that experienced forward King Vuniyayawa has joined the club on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old middle makes the move to Post Office Road on a permanent contract from Super League side Salford Red Devils.

Fijian born, Vuniyayawa came through the grades in New Zealand, eventually making his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors in 2020.

A season in the NRL was followed by a move to the UK in 2021 with Leeds Rhinos to make his name in Super League.

Now, after one year with the Rhinos and three years with the Red Devils, the prop has over 70 top flight games to his name.

Speaking about joining the club, Vuniyayawa said: “I’m really pleased to sign with Featherstone. It’s an ambitious club with an exciting squad building and one I want to be a part of.

“I had a bit of a disrupted season last year, so I’m determined to rip in to training and get back out on the field and have an impact week in, week out.

“Fev is a club that can definitely push for honours next year, I can’t wait for the season to start already.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford added: “King is a really talented middle and one that will bring so much to our organisation.

“He’s powerful, mobile and extremely hard working and will add some real quality to our forward pack, he’s an excellent addition.

“He’s proven himself at the highest level of the game over the last few years and we can’t wait to see him run out in a Featherstone jersey in 2025.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast