Ex-Swinton Lions boss Alan Kilshaw breaks silence following conclusion of RFL investigation into alleged noose photo

FORMER Swinton Lions head coach Alan Kilshaw has broken his silence following the conclusion of the RFL investigation into an alleged ‘noose’ photo that circulated during a fixture against Widnes Vikings in 2024.

Kilshaw has agreed to a three-month suspension of his RFL coaching licence, suspended for 12 months (until December 1, 2025), following a compliance investigation into a possible breach of the Operational Rules at a Betfred Championship fixture against Widnes Vikings in July.

Alleged images had been shared on social media by Widnes’ Nick Gregson, who had previously played for the Lions, that allegedly showed the Vikings’ forward with a photoshopped noose around his neck with the words ‘bully him’.

During that fixture, Gregson dislocated his shoulder with a long history of shoulder issues and, as a result, an RFL investigation was launched, and now the tribunal has passed judgement.

An RFL statement says: “Mr Kilshaw accepted the agreed position based on the fact that it was not Mr Kilshaw who produced nor shared the image in question.

“Mr Kilshaw accepted that as head coach, the governance of the changing room and staff ultimately is his responsibility.

“The matter was made public and Mr Kilshaw has shown great remorse and been affected, along with his family and reputation, due to the complainant making public accusations before any investigation or process could take place.

“Mr Kilshaw has learned a great deal from this incident and it has brought to light the need for all coaches in the sport to consider all communications and coaching methods to ensure they do not risk offence or being misinterpreted by other particpants or the general public.”

Kilshaw himself said after the matter was brought to a close: “Ultimately as head coach , the governance of the changing room and our staff and match preparations is my responsibility,” League Express can reveal.

“Tip sheet imagery and language has always been a big part of Rugby League coaching and are tools I have used throughout my career.

“They are never meant literally and that has been accepted by the Swinton club and other players who have been interviewed.

“This has been a timely reminder that everything we do in the sport must pass the test of being respectful to participants at all times and will ensure that my preparations and changing rooms and staff that I manage going forward will adhere to those expected standards.”

Kilshaw has since linked up with Queensland side Oakey Bears as Director of Coaching and Development.

