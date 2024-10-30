Warrington Wolves man leaves Super League club without playing a game to take break from the sport

WARRINGTON WOLVES man Wesley Bruines has left the Super League club without playing a game.

League Express can exclusively reveal that Bruines is set to take a year’s break from rugby league to go travelling around the southern hemisphere.

The Dewsbury-born youngster came through the academy system at Wakefield Trinity before making a move to Australia aged 18 where he joined South Sydney Rabbitohs Development squad, working under Warrington boss Sam Burgess.

Bruines then made the move to St Helens in Super League for 2023 before switching Merseyside for Cheshire ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

However, Bruines has now revealed that he has exited Warrington: “I won’t be staying at Warrington 2025,” Bruines told League Express.

“Me, Gary (Chambers, Warrington director of rugby) and Sam (Burgess) came up with a mutual decision for me to leave the club.

“Me and Sam have a very good relationship and he backed me for what I chose to do 100 per cent.

“I’m taking time out of rugby for a year I’m going travelling and land in Australia this week. This is best for me physically and mentally after the last 13/14 months I’ve had.”

Although Bruines has only worked under Burgess for a year at Warrington, he could not speak highly enough of the former England international.

The 21-year-old continued: “Working under Sam, I knew straight away as soon as he asked me to go I knew what he would bring.

“The culture he has built is phenomenal. What I personally liked about the team was there were no egos.

“Everyone at Warrington came off the back of a different journey and background, but we all wanted one thing.

“His persona is massive. I’d be in a team meeting Monday morning and he gets you fired up as if you’re off out to play for him and the badge.

“I’m gutted I never got to play under him but I hope for 2026 the club will look at me again as I don’t think I’d want to be anywhere else. I really enjoyed what he brought.”

