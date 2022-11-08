Cronulla Sharks forward snubs Super League move

CRONULLA Sharks forward Wade Graham has snubbed a Super League move.

Instead, the veteran has inked a one-year extension at the Shire, the club confirmed in a statement.

“Ending speculation as to his immediate playing future, 2022 Sharks skipper Wade Graham has signed a one-year contract extension,” the Sharks said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old Graham, who has played 15 seasons in the NRL, 12 of those at the Sharks after joining the Cronulla club in 2011, will continue his celebrated career into the 2023 season.”

Graham had been linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons midway through the 2022 season at the same time that Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho had been lined up by the French side.

However, Graham has spoken of his desire to continue working hard at the Sharks and help them progress.

“I’m really proud and grateful to have the opportunity to play on for another year here at the Sharks,” Graham said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back, ripping in to another pre-season and helping the squad to improve on the progress we’ve made as a Club last year”.

Graham’s situation has been one of the most talked about in the entire NRL given his problems with concussion in 2021, but he proved his naysayers wrong, playing in 18 of 20 Cronulla games towards the back end of 2022.