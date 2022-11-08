Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson departs Featherstone Rovers

EX-LEEDS Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson has left Featherstone Rovers.

Cuthbertson made over 150 appearances for Leeds between 2015 and 2020 before leaving for York where he spent the 2021 season.

A move to Featherstone came about ahead of the 2022 Championship season with Rovers hoping that Cuthbertson could help the West Yorkshire club to promotion.

However, the 37-year-old made just ten appearances with both club and Cuthbertson confirming his departure earlier this morning.

The club tweeted: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that Adam Cuthbertson has left the club. We thank Adam for his efforts both on and off the field in his time at the Rovers and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”