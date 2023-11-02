Leeds Rhinos young halfback Kai Morgan makes move to Super League rivals

LEEDS RHINOS’ young halfback Kai Morgan has made a move to a Super League rival.

Morgan becomes Salford Red Devils’ fourth signing of the window, following Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan and Matty Foster into the Salford Stadium.

Beginning his young career at amateur club, Siddal, Morgan joined Leeds Rhinos and progressed through the ranks at youth level.

In 2018, Morgan made his academy debut against Wakefield Trinity, scoring once and kicking seven goals in a 50-4 victory.

Going on to make three further appearances that season, he became a post-covid regular in the set-up and started at halfback in the Rhinos’ 2022 Academy Grand Final success over St Helens.

After making multiple appearances for the reserves last season, Morgan will be making the step-up to first grade rugby league and joining our squad in pre-season.

In reaction to joining the club, Morgan said: “I am really excited to be joining a great club in Salford.

“I can’t wait to get to work, meet all the boys, the coaching staff and get stuck in to make 2024 a good one for us, and the fans!”

