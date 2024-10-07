Willie Peters gives Grand Final injury update as Hull KR boss explains how either side will win

WILLIE PETERS has given an update on Oliver Gildart and hailed Hull KR fans’ snapping up of tickets as KR prepare for the 2025 Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

The East Yorkshire club sold 10,000 tickets for the showpiece event in the first few hours that they went on sale

“You’ve got two clubs that are consistent all year. Wigan speaks for itself and we are a club on the riase and we are aspiring to achieve what they have done,” Peters said.

“For us to sell 10,000 tickets after just a few hours says a lot about our fanbase and I know Wigan will bring a lot too.

“We’ve been consistent and we are two of the most consistent teams in the competition finishing first and second so it shows we are in with a chance.

“They blew us away in the Challenge Cup but the other two league games were really right. We’ve shown that we can match it with Wigan and there is a mutual respect there.

“Whoever turns up on the day and settles the quickest will win.”

Peters also gave an update on Oliver Gildart after the centre missed the victory over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

“Oli did a fitness test today and he will be available for selection. We will determine now if he is in there now.

“It’s a good headache to have, we’ve got Jack Broadbent and Tom Opacic there too so we will sit down and see who is the best this weekend.”

The two sides played each other last month, but Peters isn’t factoring that into consideration.

“It’s a new game, we need to turn up with the right attitude. We had a good look at each other four weeks ago but things have changed since then.

“Both sides will say they have a plan in place from that game but it’s a new game in a massive stadium.”

