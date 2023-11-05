England boss Shaun Wane slams “ex-players talking rubbish” as he’d love “nothing more” than beating Tonga in Tonga

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has slammed “ex-players talking rubbish” as he defended his side’s attacking prowess in the wake of his nation’s whitewash against Tonga.

England ran out 26-4 winners at Headingley on Saturday, with Wane’s side scoring the pick of the Series tries through Harry Newman after the ball went through several pairs of hands and a Harry Smith kick before the Leeds Rhinos star stepped past two men.

Wane himself didn’t take credit for that try, praising assistant coach Lee Briers.

“That was my favourite bit but that’s Lee Briers, that’s not me. With the talent that the players have got to execute at the highest level in a test match against Tonga, it was an outstanding try,” Wane said after the game.

“We’ve had comments from ex players talking absolute rubbish about not being entertaining and they don’t think about Test matches, they don’t think about the weather.

“Then we scored tries like that, it’s just beggars belief when I hear stupid comments from past players.”

Wane himself wants a Test in Tonga – and he would “love” to beat them on their own patch.

“We’ll get stronger, we’ll be stronger for Samoa next year,” Wane continued.

“I’d love to play three tests in Tonga, nothing I’d love more than to go over there and try to beat them in Tonga, I’m just trying to get a trip to Tonga really here.”

