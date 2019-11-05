Danny Addy heads Leigh’s signing bonanza

Leigh Centurions will announce a raft of signings today as their squad for 2020 takes shape.

The Championship club have kept signings under wraps, but have a big unveil planned today.

We’ll keep this article updated throughout the day.

STAYING: Brad Holroyd

The young utility back found his opportunities limited last year, but will push for more action next year.

“Brad was something of a project for us last season,” John Duffy said.

“He was unlucky because we couldn’t give him much game time during the season so we sent him over to Saints Academy and he really flourished there.

“He scored some fantastic tries for Saints and played in their Grand Final. We really wanted to keep him at the club and see massive potential in him.”

SIGNED: Ryan Ince

Winger Ince has joined the club after leaving Widnes last year.

He scored 19 games in 22 appearances last season before leaving the Vikings after not being selected for their 1895 Cup Final at Wembley.

“The Betfred Championship is a tough competition and the standard is improving every year,” he said.

“I’m hoping to play as many games as possible and stay injury free.”

SIGNED: Nathan Mason

Former Leyther Mason joins the club after a year in Super League with recently relegated London.

He was at the club in 2018, scoring six tries in 22 appearances following their relegation from Super League.

“It’s good to be back and see some old faces,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back at it because I really enjoyed my time here when I was on loan from Huddersfield.”

STAYING: Sam Brooks

After joining the club last year, former Featherstone forward Sam Brooks is back again.

He made 23 appearances last season.

“I’m really excited to have re-signed with Leigh Centurions,” he said.

“I think last year was a massively positive one for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it again next season.”

STAYING: Tom Spencer

The prop made 20 appearances last season and will go round again next year.

“I’m very happy to be signing again after a rollercoaster year back at Leigh,” Spencer said.

“We started from an uncertain position but we showed real promise at times.”

STAYING: Liam Hood

A mid-season recruit from Widnes last year, Hood will be with Leigh again next year having previously played for them in Super League.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be staying at Leigh,” he said.

“It is the club where I have felt most at home during my career and I’d be happy to see out my career here.”

SIGNED: Ben Hellewell

The Scotland international joins the club from London following their relegation from Super League.

He made three appearances for the Broncos last year and played on dual-reg terms for Sheffield.

“I love working with John – he’s a good coach and a good people person,” Hellewell said of head coach John Duffy, who he has worked alongside in the Scotland setup.

“I know from being involved at Scotland that he’s all about the lads and a good man manager.”

STAYING: Iain Thornley

The club’s Player of the Year in 2019 returns after scoring 16 tries in 32 appearances last season after joining the club from Catalans.

“It was a good year for me and the team last year given where we started from though it wasn’t the end we wanted,” he said.

“I am very happy at Leigh Centurions and we will all be trying to improve on what we achieved in 2020. The Betfred Championship is going to be another really competitive league next season and I am already looking forward to it.”

SIGNED: Danny Addy

The club started the day with the announcement that Danny Addy had joined the club from Hull Kingston Rovers.

Addy, 28, has spent the majority of his career in Super League and will link up with his Scotland coach, John Duffy, at LSV.

“I can’t wait to pull on the Leigh shirt and get started,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to a big preseason and want to hit the ground running.

“I’ve worked with John (Duffy) at Scotland and have played against his teams and know what a good coach he is. It’s nice when someone like John has so much confidence in you and I’m looking forward to joining a good set of players who are looking for a big year.”