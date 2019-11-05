Hughes gets Great Britain nod as Hall & Gildart go home

Jack Hughes has been called up to the Great Britain squad after Ryan Hall and Oliver Gildart were sent home.

Winger Hall has suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the tour, while Gildart dislocated his shoulder in the defeat to Tonga.

Hughes will play at centre, with Zak Hardaker moving out to the wing.

The 21 man squad in full is:

1. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

4. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

5. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)

6. Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington Wolves)

16. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Blake Austin (Doonside Roos, Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

20. Luke Thompson (Bold Miners, St Helens)

21. Lachlan Coote (Windsor Wolves, St Helens)