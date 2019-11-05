Sheffield confirm two signings for 2020

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signings of Robbie Ward and Izaac Farrell.

Ward, the brother of Leeds forward Stevie, joins the club on a two-year deal from Dewsbury Rams, where he made 18 appearances last year after a spell in Australia.

He’ll be joined at the club by Farrell, the brother of Eagles back-rower Joel, after ending last season at Rochdale following his time at Huddersfield Giants.

“I am very pleased to be here,” Ward said.

“I was liking the stuff Mark (Aston) was saying about the club, especially after winning the 1895 Cup and finishing quite high in the table.

“He (Aston) was keen to get me signed up, I’ve heard good things about him and also about the club.

“When the deal was on the table, I snatched his hand off really.”

Farrell added: “I am really happy to have been given the opportunity to prove myself in the Championship.

“Under a coach like Mark Aston, I can definitely see myself improving game by game in the future.”